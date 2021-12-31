Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 1.64 $3.39 million $0.26 34.85 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 64.69%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Vita Coco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

