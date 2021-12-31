Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Read More: News Sentiment
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.