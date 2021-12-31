Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

