Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Invests $661,000 in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 145,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of FreightCar America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,231. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

