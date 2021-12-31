Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.17

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.17 and last traded at $118.14, with a volume of 6632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

