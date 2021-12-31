Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 356 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

