Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

