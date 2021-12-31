Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

