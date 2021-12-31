Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $284,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

