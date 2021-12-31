Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

