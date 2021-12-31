Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

RDHL stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

