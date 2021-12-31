Wownero Market Capitalization Tops $6.58 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $21,122.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

