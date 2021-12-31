Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.19 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $47,222.32 or 1.00423253 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.19 billion and $243.13 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.22 or 0.01446569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,141 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

