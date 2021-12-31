XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 942,459 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get XOS alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xos Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.