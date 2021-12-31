Xponance Inc. Buys 128,215 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,484 shares of company stock worth $3,795,772. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

