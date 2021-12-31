Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AON by 70.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

