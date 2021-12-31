Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

MSCI stock opened at $612.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

