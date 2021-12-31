Xponance Inc. Sells 11,563 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.