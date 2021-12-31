Xponance Inc. Sells 8,301 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.