Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 2.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 37,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 31,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

