Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 104,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,120,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $907.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 29.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

