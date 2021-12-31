Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 2%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.54). 635,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,175,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.64).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YCA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.86) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £620.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.98.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

