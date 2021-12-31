YOUengine Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

