YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.59 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $34,524.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,769,380,500 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

