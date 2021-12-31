Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.37. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 118,851 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.