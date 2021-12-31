Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.37. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 118,851 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
