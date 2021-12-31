Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

FANH stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

