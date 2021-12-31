Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 153,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,856. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

