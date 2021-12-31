Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 153,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,856. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.