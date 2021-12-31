Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.63. 5,968,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,316,581. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 13.28. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

