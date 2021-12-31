Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Natixis increased its stake in Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

