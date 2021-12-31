Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $90.21 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

