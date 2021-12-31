Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 11,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

