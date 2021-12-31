Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Pacira BioSciences also reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

