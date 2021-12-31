Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $71.79. 35,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,068. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

