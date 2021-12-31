Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

SND stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

