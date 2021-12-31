Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.59. 500,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

