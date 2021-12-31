Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. 5,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,604. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

