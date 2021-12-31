Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce sales of $20.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 46,962,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,991. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

