Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,976. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

