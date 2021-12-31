Zacks: Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

