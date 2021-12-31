Zacks: Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NOA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,956. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

