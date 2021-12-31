Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.16. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $470.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.