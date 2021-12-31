Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Sell

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE AHT opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.