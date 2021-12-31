Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 280,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

