Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after buying an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after buying an additional 1,479,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

