Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

LC stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $251,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

