Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,165 shares of company stock worth $70,988,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

