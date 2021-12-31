Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

