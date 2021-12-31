Zacks Investment Research Lowers German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

