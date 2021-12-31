Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

