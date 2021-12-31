Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTHR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

